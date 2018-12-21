Mars Express orbiter snaps stunning image of Korolev crater

The European Space Agency has released a gorgeous composite image of Mars' Korolev crater, an 82-kilometer-wide crater situated in the planet's northern lowlands. The ESA's Mars Express orbiter snapped pictures of the crater over the course of five orbits, and five "strips" were combined to make this stunning image. The Korolev crater is filled with 1.8-kilometer-thick ice year round, which is believed to be maintained by an occurrence known as a "cold trap." The air moving across the crater's ice cools down, sinks and then acts as a sort of shield over the ice, keeping it cold and frozen all year long.