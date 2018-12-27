Samsung's 2019 TVs can remotely access your PC

You'll simply have to connect a mouse and a keyboard to the smart TV to be able to access a PC in your bedroom while you're in the living room, for instance. Want to play games on a screen much bigger than your phones'? The feature can make that happen, as well. In addition, it will give you access to web browser-based cloud office service so you can open work files directly on the TV.

Hyogun Lee, Samsung Electronics' Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business, said:

"Samsung is committed to creating an intuitive and convenient user experience for consumers. With Remote Access, consumers will be able to easily access various programs, apps and cloud services installed on multiple connected devices directly through their TV screen. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to expand the compatibility of Remote Access and provide more services to our users."

Since it sounds like not every application and program is compatible with the feature, don't expect to be able to open everything you want to. The good news is that you can use Remote Access anywhere in the world and not just in select markets.