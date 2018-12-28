Netflix kills in-app subscriptions on Apple hardware

As VentureBeat noted, Apple takes a 15 to 30 percent cut from in-app subscriptions, and that has been a growing point of contention between the tech giant and app developers. Now, Netflix can pocket all the proceeds from its iOS customers -- and the additional money it can earn by not sharing with Apple will likely be substantial, seeing as it occupies the top spot in the list of iOS apps with the largest revenue.

While bypassing iTunes payments could affect smaller applications, we doubt this decision will impact Netflix's subscription numbers in any way. Besides, the streaming titan knows what it's doing: it dropped the option to pay via Google Play earlier this year.