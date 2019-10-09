Latest in Gear

Image credit: MariusLtu via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Tesla warns California customers to charge their EVs ahead of outages

The company is using its on-board alert system to take a proactive approach.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

MariusLtu via Getty Images

With dry weather and windy conditions on the horizon, California's Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) utility is planning a mass power outage to prevent electricity lines from sparking wildfires. That could be bad news for electric vehicle owners, so Tesla is taking a proactive approach. The company issued an in-car alert warning owners to charge their vehicles fully ahead of the outage. Tesla is also activating the 'Storm Watch' feature on its PowerWall to store excess electricity before the lights go out.

As Electrek notes, Tesla owners don't usually charge their vehicles to 100 percent daily in order to improve the longevity of their battery packs. But doing so will help extend their range during the power outage.

Electrek

Electrek

It's quick thinking on Tesla's part to use its onboard information system to alert all owners in the impacted areas, and we've seen the company take similar action during hurricanes. In all likelihood the power outages won't have too much of an impact on Tesla owners. For most, a full charge will last a few days, but the fact that Tesla is thinking ahead sets an example for other EV manufacturers.

Tesla is looking out for homeowners, too. Its PowerWall -- a residential battery pack that stores excess energy -- will activate Storm Watch. It will charge fully ahead of the outages, so that users have a backup power supply. Both Storm Watch and the EV alert prove Tesla's resiliency features can help users through all kinds of unexpected events, not just hurricanes.

Source: Electrek
In this article: alert, battery, california, charge, electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, ev, gear, in-vehicle, power outage, powerwall, storm watch, tesla, transportation, warning, wildfire
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Bugatti's record-breaking speed run required special wheels and nerves of steel

Bugatti's record-breaking speed run required special wheels and nerves of steel

View
'Uber Pet' will let drivers know your furry friend is coming too

'Uber Pet' will let drivers know your furry friend is coming too

View
Toyota, GM, NVIDIA and others team up on self-driving car chips

Toyota, GM, NVIDIA and others team up on self-driving car chips

View
Pioneers of lithium-ion batteries win the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Pioneers of lithium-ion batteries win the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr