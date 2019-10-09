Volvo's electric XC40 will use an Android infotainment system

This being Volvo, there's also a safety angle. Google Maps data will help improve the XC40's driver assistance by identifying curves and speed limits. You can also expect some tie-ins to existing services, such as Volvo On Call's ability to find your car in the parking lot or share it with friends using a virtual key.

Volvo officially takes the wraps off the electric XC40 on October 16th. It still has to answer key questions about range, availability and price. However, what info it has dribbled out so far suggests that it's using the electrification as an opportunity to rethink some aspects of the overall XC40 design.