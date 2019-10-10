Amazon Music now streams tunes to your Apple TV

Spotify isn't the only large music service to launch on Apple TV this week. Amazon Music is now available on Apple's media box in 13 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Pair the app through your browser and you can listen to Prime Music or Music Unlimited in the living room even if you're in an otherwise Apple-centric household. You'll have access to all your purchased and imported music, complete with (increasingly common) synced lyrics.