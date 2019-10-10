David Chang's latest Netflix show sends celebrities on a world food tour

Different celebrities will serve as his tour guide and travel companion for each location. In Morocco, Chrissy Teigen will show him her favorite vacation spots, while Seth Rogen will take him to his favorite childhood eateries in Vancouver. He'll also be eating tropical fruits and local delicacies in Phnom Penh with Kate McKinnon, as well as crawfish in LA with Lena Waithe. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will join Netflix's other food and travel shows, including Chef's Table, Taco Chronicles and Chang's own Ugly Delicious, when it launches on October 23rd.