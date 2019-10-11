Latest in Gear

The Apple Watch Series 4 just keeps getting cheaper

The price on the base models keeps dropping.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Wearables
Apple is no longer selling its Apple Watch Series 4, but you can snag one for a steep discount on Amazon. Last week, we saw the price drop on the base silver aluminum and white sport band versions of the 44mm models. Today, the watches are on sale for even more. You can save up to $160.

The GPS model is currently listed at $330, a $100 savings. The more expensive GPS + cellular Watch is on sale for $370, meaning you'll save $160 off the original list price of $530. We've never seen Series 4 prices this low.

Apple has moved on to the Watch Series 5, but the Series 4 is still a great watch. The new Series 5 features are pretty subtle, and they're things most people will be able to live without -- like an always-on display and a Compass app. The Series 5 basic, no-cellular, GPS-only aluminum version starts at $399, and if you add cellular, that will bump the price to $499. So, if you're looking for a solid watch but don't want to pay full-price for a Series 5, these Amazon deals might be the way to go.

Buy Apple Watch Series 4 GPS - $330

Buy Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular - $370

Via: Thrifter
Source: Amazon (1), (2)
apple, apple watch, Apple Watch Series 4, cellular, discount, gear, gps, price drop, sale, series 4, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
