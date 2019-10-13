Latest in Gaming

Image credit: id Software/Lightspeed Studios/NVIDIA
NVIDIA will remaster more games with RTX ray tracing

This includes a mystery game 'you know and love.'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
id Software/Lightspeed Studios/NVIDIA

Quake II RTX is far from the last game to receive an NVIDIA ray tracing upgrade. DSOG has discovered that NVIDIA is hiring a producer for its Lightspeed Studios unit to lead work on a "game remastering program" that will add RTX ray tracing to more classic titles. The GPU maker is unsurprisingly shy about just which games are in the pipeline. The next project is a game "you know and love" -- not a real clue, but promising nonetheless.

Lightspeed worked on the Quake II RTX remaster and was also responsible for bringing numerous games to Android through NVIDIA's Shield devices, including Half-Life 2 and even a China-only port of Super Mario Galaxy.

It's not surprising that NVIDIA would plan more frequent ray tracing updates. The company can use them to sell more GeForce RTX graphics cards without waiting for third-party developers to put in all the work. It's just a matter of which games make the most sense. Quake II was a prime candidate given that its lighting effects were a selling point when the game was new, and NVIDIA will likely be looking for similar technology showcases that could stand some modern-day polish.

