Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
save
Save
share

San Francisco's proposed office would prevent 'reckless' tech rollouts

You might not see a repeat of the scooter scourge.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
29m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco has a history of dealing with out-of-control tech deployments -- just ask people who had to wade through piles of scooters for months until the city started the permit process. Companies might have to be more careful going forward, however. Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee has revealed a proposal to establish an Office of Emerging Technology that could rein in the more 'reckless' impulses of tech firms. It would help companies obtain permits and licenses from appropriate departments, but it would also gauge the potential effects of a rollout and shut down projects that could harm privacy, safety and security.

It would likewise keep a watch out for the impact of automation on workers. Matching legislation, meanwhile, would let the office recommend fines for those companies that ignore the permit process.

The public will have 30 days to comment on the measure establishing the Office before it goes to a Board of Supervisors vote. You wouldn't have to wait long to see the Office in action if it passes -- it could open as soon as January.

This might not thrill tech startups who want to put their technology in the field quickly. They might not back away, but they may take longer to deploy their offerings. Not that residents will necessarily complain. Tech giants have a long history of introducing products and features without considering the social impact. This would at least put the brakes on those introductions that would hurt San Franciscans in a tangible way.

Source: KQED
In this article: gear, government, office of emerging technology, politics, regulation, san francisco, scooter, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Crowdfunded case will give your Windows PC that Mac Pro look

Crowdfunded case will give your Windows PC that Mac Pro look

View
Original 'Fortnite' map vanishes in a cataclysmic event

Original 'Fortnite' map vanishes in a cataclysmic event

View
Andy Rubin quietly left the venture company he founded

Andy Rubin quietly left the venture company he founded

View
The best outdoor security camera

The best outdoor security camera

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr