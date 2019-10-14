Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Microsoft tests content filters for Xbox messages

Beginning today, Xbox Insiders can select filters to automatically block nasty messages.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
43m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The gaming community can be ruthless and often outright abusive. In an attempt to make Xbox more welcoming and inclusive, Microsoft is introducing new content filters. Beginning today, Xbox Insiders can select one of four filters that will automatically block abusive and offensive messages.

The filters include four levels: friendly, medium, mature and unfiltered. The friendly filter will be default for all child accounts -- though you can change it if you'd like -- and will hide as much potentially offensive language as possible. The medium filter blocks words meant to discriminate or bully but allows some friendly trash talk. The mature setting will only hide language that is almost always offensive, and if you'd prefer to see it all, you can select the unfiltered setting, which is pretty self explanatory. You'll also be able to set different settings for messages from friends versus message requests.

Microsoft

While the text filters are only available to Xbox Insiders today, Microsoft has plans to roll them out to all users later this fall. They'll be available on consoles, PC and mobile. To start, they support 21 languages. Microsoft has plans to bring similar filters to profiles, Looking For Group, Clubs and the Xbox activity feed, but it hasn't revealed a timeline for those changes.

Source: Microsoft
In this article: block, bullying, console, filter, gaming, harassment, microsoft, mobile, offensive, online gaming, pc, security, settings, xbox, xbox insider
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Phonocut will let you make your own vinyl records

Phonocut will let you make your own vinyl records

View
Congress is asking vape manufacturers if they used social media bots

Congress is asking vape manufacturers if they used social media bots

View
Google teams up with Yubico to build a USB-C Titan Security Key

Google teams up with Yubico to build a USB-C Titan Security Key

View
Razer's Blade 15 Advanced gets an optical mechanical keyboard

Razer's Blade 15 Advanced gets an optical mechanical keyboard

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr