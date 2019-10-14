Uniti's quirky three-seater EV costs less than $19,000

To make the most of the vehicle's tight footprint, it has a one-plus-two seating configuration with plenty of space for the driver by themselves up front and room for two adults in the back. The battery is located beneath the floor to save more space, and with three passengers on board there's still enough room for 155 liters of rear cargo. The rear seats can be folded down as well to create a single-person cargo hauler.

There are two battery sizes available, 12 kWh and 24 kWh, and Uniti says the battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in seventeen minutes using a 50 kW CCS charger. The vehicle will come will modern connected features like integrated Android Automotive OS for navigation and entertainment, and the voice-activated interface can control lighting, heating and ventilation. Plus there's keyless entry and Over-The-Air software updates.

Customers in Europe can order a Uniti One now, with those in the UK benefiting from a £3,500 government subsidy which brings the price down to just over £15,000. The first deliveries are planned in Sweden and the UK for mid-2020.