Latest in Gear

Image credit: TiVo
save
Save
share

TiVo's 'free' streaming service starts rolling out

TiVo+ gives you a mix of live channels, movies and more.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TiVo

TiVo's leap into streaming services is underway. The DVR creator has started rolling out TiVo+ to users, who should see it pop up on their devices in the "next few weeks." The service is 'free' for TiVo customers and will deliver 26 channels of live and on-demand TV shows and movies, including dedicated channels for the likes of Gordon Ramsay (Hell's Kitchen/Kitchen Nightmares), TMZ and Unsolved Mysteries. They won't make you rethink your cable package -- these are classics and viral videos rather than the latest blockbusters.

That's not really the point, though. This is an incentive to stick with TiVo devices on top of their core DVR features, and could be particularly helpful for people who don't to launch apps to watch online videos. And TiVo isn't shy about courting advertisers -- this is another way to make money from viewers beyond the cost of their set-top boxes. You may see more commercials than you'd expect on a TiVo, then, but the company undoubtedly hopes you won't mind when there's more to watch.

Source: Dave Shull (LinkedIn), TiVo
In this article: av, dvr, gear, internet, services, streaming, television, tivo, tivo+, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
NASA demos spacesuits for its Moon and Mars missions

NASA demos spacesuits for its Moon and Mars missions

View
Sony’s 360 Reality Audio launches this fall with 1,000 tracks

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio launches this fall with 1,000 tracks

View
Logitech unveils its first mouse and keyboard built for Chrome OS

Logitech unveils its first mouse and keyboard built for Chrome OS

View
Google's Daydream VR experiment is over

Google's Daydream VR experiment is over

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr