Internet Archive adds 2,500 more DOS games to playable database

According to the Internet Archive, the expansion is its biggest update yet. A couple of the more notable highlights include The Lost Vikings, one of the first games Blizzard, then known as Silicon & Synapse, shipped; Loom, a lesser-known gem from Lucasarts' adventure heyday; and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, the game Bethesda released just before starting working on The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in 1998. It goes without saying, but there's a lot of history in the new titles.

Jason Scott from The Internet Archive notes that some of the games, particularly those that shipped on CD-ROMs back in the day, may take a while to load if you have a slow internet connection. "Maybe in a few years we'll look back at cable-modem speeds and laugh at the crawling, but for now, they're pretty significant," he wrote on the organization's official blog. Take a look at the Internet Archive's database to see if one of your old favorites is there.