Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
save
Save
share

Internet Archive adds 2,500 more DOS games to playable database

Highlights include 'The Lost Vikings' and 'Loom.'
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Blizzard Entertainment

Since 2013, the underappreciated heroes at Internet Archive have been working diligently to preserve old and abandoned PC games. In 2015, the organization started hosting 2,400 DOS games, allowing you to play cult classics like Gods and Tongue of the Fatman in your browser. This week, the organization added another 2,500 DOS games to its database.

According to the Internet Archive, the expansion is its biggest update yet. A couple of the more notable highlights include The Lost Vikings, one of the first games Blizzard, then known as Silicon & Synapse, shipped; Loom, a lesser-known gem from Lucasarts' adventure heyday; and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, the game Bethesda released just before starting working on The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in 1998. It goes without saying, but there's a lot of history in the new titles.

Jason Scott from The Internet Archive notes that some of the games, particularly those that shipped on CD-ROMs back in the day, may take a while to load if you have a slow internet connection. "Maybe in a few years we'll look back at cable-modem speeds and laugh at the crawling, but for now, they're pretty significant," he wrote on the organization's official blog. Take a look at the Internet Archive's database to see if one of your old favorites is there.

Via: PC Gamer
Source: Internet Archive
In this article: blizzard, browser, dos, emulation, gaming, internet, Internet Archive, Nostalgia, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
The Panama Papers lawyers want to stop Netflix’s ‘The Laundromat’

The Panama Papers lawyers want to stop Netflix’s ‘The Laundromat’

View
Oppo’s Reno 2 has a 'sharkfin' pop-up camera and decent zoom on the cheap

Oppo’s Reno 2 has a 'sharkfin' pop-up camera and decent zoom on the cheap

View
Analogue's $200 Pocket could be the ultimate retro gaming portable

Analogue's $200 Pocket could be the ultimate retro gaming portable

View
Ang Lee chases cinema’s 120FPS future with ‘Gemini Man’

Ang Lee chases cinema’s 120FPS future with ‘Gemini Man’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr