Arlo's first video doorbell provides an extra-clear view of your porch

Arlo is jumping into the video doorbell arena just a year after releasing its first smart doorbell, and it's claiming to one-up rivals with some hard-to-find features. The simply-named Arlo Video Doorbell captures footage in an unusual (for doorbells) square aspect ratio, giving you a clearer view of your front porch than many rivals. You can see a visitor's entire body, or get a better look at the package they just left at your doorstep.
It might also be easier to talk to a visitor. Arlo's model pushes a live video call to your phone the moment someone presses the doorbell, so your guest is less likely to leave while you're fumbling around with an app. You'll have other modern creature comforts, including HDR video (to spot details in bright or dark scenes), night vision and personalized alerts for everything from people to pets.
The Video Doorbell is available to pre-order now for $150 ahead of a release before the end of 2019. As is often the case with connected security devices, though, you might need to pay more. If you want access to your last 30 days of clips through cloud storage, you'll need to shell out at least $3 per month for an Arlo Smart subscription once your three-month trial is up. If you don't mind that, Arlo's doorbell could be a viable option if you're uncomfortable with the alternatives.