Latest in Gear

Image credit: Arlo

Arlo's first video doorbell provides an extra-clear view of your porch

You can also start a live video call the moment someone rings the bell.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arlo

Arlo is jumping into the video doorbell arena just a year after releasing its first smart doorbell, and it's claiming to one-up rivals with some hard-to-find features. The simply-named Arlo Video Doorbell captures footage in an unusual (for doorbells) square aspect ratio, giving you a clearer view of your front porch than many rivals. You can see a visitor's entire body, or get a better look at the package they just left at your doorstep.

It might also be easier to talk to a visitor. Arlo's model pushes a live video call to your phone the moment someone presses the doorbell, so your guest is less likely to leave while you're fumbling around with an app. You'll have other modern creature comforts, including HDR video (to spot details in bright or dark scenes), night vision and personalized alerts for everything from people to pets.

The Video Doorbell is available to pre-order now for $150 ahead of a release before the end of 2019. As is often the case with connected security devices, though, you might need to pay more. If you want access to your last 30 days of clips through cloud storage, you'll need to shell out at least $3 per month for an Arlo Smart subscription once your three-month trial is up. If you don't mind that, Arlo's doorbell could be a viable option if you're uncomfortable with the alternatives.

Source: Arlo
In this article: arlo, doorbell, gear, home, home security, smart home, video doorbell
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

View
Ford teams up with charging companies to form the FordPass Network

Ford teams up with charging companies to form the FordPass Network

View
Olympus' OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is small and shoots fast

Olympus' OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is small and shoots fast

View
Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

View
Samsung will fix bug that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

Samsung will fix bug that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr