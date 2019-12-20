Verizon 5G goes live in parts of Miami and five other cities

Other rollouts tend to focus on sports arenas, schools, hospitals and airports.

Combined with a rollout to Memphis on December 19th, this launch gives Verizon 28 cities with at least a basic level of 5G, and just two more cities left before it reaches its target. This isn't what we'd call comprehensive service, though. Again, the limited range and sensitivity of Verizon's ultra wideband 5G prevents the company from expanding coverage as rapidly as it could for LTE -- and it'll still have problems indoors even when there's truly nationwide access. This is an important milestone, but it's one step in a much larger process that will include more resilient lower-band 5G.