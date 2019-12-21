Engadget Podcast: The tech that made 2019

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn tackle the best and worst tech of 2019. Among the winners: Wireless earbuds and premium ultraportables. As for the losers well.... There's a lot to cover. If anything, it seems like this year is a stepping stone towards some real innovation in 2020.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!

Links

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien