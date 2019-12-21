Latest in Gear

    Engadget Podcast: The tech that made 2019

    It's been mostly a downer of a year for tech.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    23h ago in Gadgetry
    This week, Devindra and Cherlynn tackle the best and worst tech of 2019. Among the winners: Wireless earbuds and premium ultraportables. As for the losers well.... There's a lot to cover. If anything, it seems like this year is a stepping stone towards some real innovation in 2020.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: apple, dual screens, facebook, foldables, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing, podcast, ultraportables, wireless earbuds
