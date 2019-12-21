Engadget Podcast: The tech that made 2019

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn tackle the best and worst tech of 2019. Among the winners: Wireless earbuds and premium ultraportables. As for the losers well.... There's a lot to cover. If anything, it seems like this year is a stepping stone towards some real innovation in 2020.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Subscribe!
Links
-
The best true wireless earbuds you can buy this holiday season
-
Microsoft is right: Dual displays are a safer bet than folding screens
-
The (Day)dream is over: Phone-based VR is well and truly dead
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien