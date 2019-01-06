ASUS's updated ZenBook S packs the 'world's slimmest' bezels

Naturally, ASUS had to make some compromises to get these bezels as teensy as they are — some earlier ZenBook variants packed a 4K display which just wasn't possible here, and the webcam at the top of the display is wrapped in a hump of sorts. It's most meant to accommodate the camera module itself, but it pulls double duty by making it easier to open the laptop. That's all the more important when you consider the thing weighs just under 2.5 pounds.

Since the ZenBook's body is just 12.9mm thick, the company feels comfortable calling it the thinnest machine in the world with discrete graphics — certain configurations come equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce M150. A gaming powerhouse this thing ain't, but hey, what else would you expect from a package this tiny? The rest of the ZenBook S13's internals are about what you'd expect: you can pick one up with an either an Intel Core i5-8265U or a higher-performance i7-8565U, and up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Rounding out the package Is a decent complement of ports, including two USB 3.1 Type-Cs and a single, full-size USB 3.1 port. (Brief note to Apple: if ASUS can pack a full USB port into this thing, you can surely pack a couple into your MacBook Pros. Just saying.)