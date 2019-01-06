Huawei P30 might revive the headphone jack

Not that Huawei would rely solely on traditionalism. The purported renders also hint at a OnePlus 6T-style teardrop notch on the 6-inch display and an upgraded three-camera setup on the back. Even the base P30 is reported to have a 40-megapixel main rear camera with 5X lossless zoom as well as a 24-megapixel front shooter. The P30 is also poised to use the same Kirin 980 processor that debuted in the Mate 20, so performance shouldn't be an issue.

It's not certain when the P30 will premiere. Huawei is slated to appear at Mobile World Congress in February and might use that as an opportunity to unveil the handset, but it introduced the P20 in late March 2018 -- weeks after MWC. Assuming this rumor is accurate, though, Huawei might reel in buyers who insist on plugging in their familiar headphones without resorting to an adapter.