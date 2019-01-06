Matrix adds a solar cell to its battery-free smartwatch

Adding a solar cell below the dial has given the PowerWatch 2 enough juice to add the sort of features most folks expect from a smartwatch. That includes built-in heart-rate monitoring, a full-color display and, most surprising of all, onboard GPS. The cell is, like with other watches of this type, sat below the crystal and over the face, so better roll your sleeves up.

Thermocouples and solar cells are old-school pieces of technology that have been used to drive battery free devices for decades. Thermocouples rely upon the difference in temperature between your wrist and the case, using the disparity to generate energy. But that power is only sufficient for a dainty wristwatch, and so Matrix's efforts building a low-power smartwatch have to be applauded.

Similarly, optical heart rate tracking and GPS are both hugely power-hungry, so it'll be interesting to see if either, or both, are compromised in some way. If not, then Matrix deserves every plaudit for its achievement, especially at this sort of price. After all, the device is available for pre-order on Indiegogo, priced at just $200 for early birds, and -- if the company meets its deadlines -- will begin shipping by June.