Nuheara's IQbuds MAX offer powerful hearing assistance

The key difference with the IQbuds MAX is processing power. Nuheara says these have five times more advanced digital signal processing power than the BOOST, with a system that employs three microphones to analyze and process sound both outside and inside the ear. The goal here is to create the most natural audio for the enhanced sound pushed through the earbuds. In terms of battery life, the IQbuds MAX offers eight hours of hearing assistance and five hours of audio playback. With the help of an included charging case, you can expect up to 32 total hours of hearing assistance and 20 total hours of audio playback.

Another big change on the IQbuds MAX is the addition of active noise cancellation. It may seem strange to include ANC on a pair of earbuds designed to help you hear the outside world, but the feature will enhance audio for things like music and television streaming. What's more, it can be turned on or off with a tap, so you can quickly hear what's going on around you.

Nuheara is also debuting the IQstream TV at CES, a device that works with the IQbuds BOOST and new IQbuds MAX to help you hear your TV better. The IQstream TV is an adapter that sends television audio to the true wireless earbuds without affecting the sound from the TV speakers or a home audio setup. You can also adjust the volume independently of the main level for everyone in the room, so the hearing assistance won't inconvenience others. The system will also allow you to adjust TV and room volumes, which means you can still hear conversations and more while watching.

The IQbuds MAX are expected to go on sale in the second half of 2019. There's no word on exact pricing yet, but Nuheara says you can expect them to cost more than the $499 IQbuds BOOST.