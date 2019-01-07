Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Alien: Blackout
save
Save
share

'Alien: Blackout' mobile game picks up where 'Isolation' left off

Amanda Ripley is back with her terroriser in tow.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
21m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Alien: Blackout

Alien fans wondering what the franchise's official Instagram account was teasing last month across a series of motion posters, each more terrifying than the last, will be happy to learn that a new game is on the way. But we're not getting the console follow-up to Alien: Isolation players were (probably) hoping for. Instead, Alien: Blackout is a mobile title for iOS and Android starring that game's protagonist Amanda Ripley -- who also happens to be the daughter of the original film quadrilogy's iconic heroine, Ellen Ripley.

Before you ask, no it's not a Pokémon Go-style game that sees players searching their respective cities for Xenomorphs and face-huggers to battle and collect. Instead it's more of the same: poor Amanda is stuck aboard a malfunctioning Weyland-Yutani space station alongside a vicious Xenomorph.

However, Blackout swaps out Isolation's first-person thrills for a more voyeuristic experience. As such, you'll have to use the dying space station's holographic map, surveillance cameras, and a motion tracker to keep tabs on your crew and the unwanted guest. One wrong move can equal a grisly demise for the craft's inhabitants and result in narrative-altering consequences for Ripley.

There's no word on a release date or price, but developer D3 Go is promising bucket-loads of fear. At least Isolation could be experienced at home on a console and in VR. Can you imagine the weird looks you'll get when you scream out loud after every jump scare on the bus?

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr