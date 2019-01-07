HTC's VivePort Infinity subscription offers unlimited access to VR

Last year, HTC unveiled VivePort VR subscriptions, which let you download and play with up to five titles a month for around $9 a month. Today, at CES, the company is taking the VivePort subscription a step further. It announced a new VivePort Infinity plan, which it says is the world's first "infinite VR subscription." So instead of just five or so titles a month, you'll get unlimited access. Think of it as the Netflix of VR.

VivePort Infinity will be available not just on Vive hardware like the Focus, but also all Wave VR partners. It'll be launching on April 5th, which is also HTC's "Vive Day."

Developing...