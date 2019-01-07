MSI adds NVIDIA RTX graphics to two gaming laptops

The smaller 15.6-inch GS65, a successor to last year's much-liked GS65 Stealth model, packs optional NVIDIA RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and the latest Intel CPUs into a body that weighs under 4.19 pounds, still a lot of power in a body just a touch heavier than a MacBook Pro.

Those will be darn fast laptops for gamers or content creators, but if you really want to go all out, there's the GE75 Raider (above). It also comes with the latest Intel Core i7 processors, but has a desktop class GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The words "thin" and "light" don't apply here, but you will get bragging rights over nearly any laptop and most desktops too, for that matter. MSI has yet to unveil pricing or availability, so we'll hopefully hear about it soon.