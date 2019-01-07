TCL's first soundbars ship this spring

Both soundbars offer three different listening modes -- Movie, Music and News -- and Bluetooth connectivity for local streaming. They also come with an IR pass-through cable and wall-mounting kit. If you have some extra money to spend, both the 5 and 7 will be available in a "+" version that comes with a wireless subwoofer. There's no word on pricing, but TCL says all four soundbar options will be available in the US this spring.

TCL, of course, has some new TVs to show off at CES too. In addition to the 8-Series -- the company's first 8K lineup -- the Chinese manufacturer is adding a 75-inch option to its 4K-focused 6-Series. It's available to pre-order on Best Buy today "for less than $1,800," and will be sold through other US retailers "in the coming weeks." TCL also announced that all of its Roku TV sets will be upgraded to Roku OS 9 "in the coming months." The software update, detailed by Roku last September, will add Spotify support (including Spotify Connect), voice search for "free" content, and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility for Xbox One X and One S console owners.