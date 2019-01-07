Technics latest SL-1200 is built for DJs

The other new turntable is the SL-1500C, which also features that coreless direct drive, but is intended for home vinyl enthusiasts, and comes with an Ortofon 2M RED cartridge so it's ready to play records right out of the box. For audiophiles who have moved into the digital age, the SL-G700 Network / Super Audio CD Player combines that physical format with streaming. Bluetooth, WiFi, Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast / Google Assistant are all supported, as well as services like Spotify, TIDAL, and Internet Radio.

Finally, Technics is also putting its name on a pair of new wireless headphones. These aren't the classic DJ cans of days past, as the EAH-F70N and EAH-F50B support LDAC/apt-X HD and include high quality components for accurate sound reproduction. The EAH-F70N adds a wearing sensor that stops playback when you take them off, an ambient sound enhancer that allows the wearer to hear outside sounds just by touching the outside and hybrid active noise cancelling.

We didn't spot prices or release dates for any of these items, but Technics fans should enjoy seeing the brand going strong into the new year.