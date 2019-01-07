Tidal brings master-quality audio to its Android app

Tidal for Android now includes an MQA decoder, though you'll need to be on the HiFi plan to take advantage of Masters audio. You can listen to albums such as Beyoncé's Lemonade, Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, The Beatles' White Album and more than 165,000 tracks as the artists intended you to hear them. Tidal says that iOS support is coming soon -- it makes sense the streaming service would want to make its highest-quality feature available to as many people as possible.