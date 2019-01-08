Brilliant smart home hub now supports Apple HomeKit

The company first introduced its product back in CES 2018 and made it available for sale in September. One of its main draws is its ease of installation: it was designed to replace any light switch in your home and to control a plethora of smart devices after connecting it to your WiFi. In addition to being able to switch lights on or off, the Apple Home app will also allow you to set combo actions triggered by a single command. For instance, you can set a scene so that when you switch off a particular light, Brilliant will also lock the door and lower the thermostat.

HomeKit support will roll out to all existing Brilliant customers through an over-the-air firmware update -- at no additional cost -- sometime this spring.