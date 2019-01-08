This mobile app could offer sweet relief from tinnitus

The games are colorful and deceptively simple. One moment, I was tapping on stars and creating picturesque constellations. The next, I was slotting Tetris-style bricks together to build a house. Every interaction has an impact on the sound, which is set to the frequency and bandwidth of your tinnitus. None of the games are particularly challenging, but that's by design -- they're meant to be relaxing and obscure the fact that you're working through some acoustic re-education or cognitive and behavioral therapy (CBT). You'll need headphones, but the idea is that you can complete them while commuting to work or waiting for a cup of coffee.

Diapason's app is launching today for iOS and Android. It's free to try but you'll need a subscription for full-time access, which costs €12.50 per month, or €149 per year, through the company's website. If you sign up through the app, you'll be charged a little more (Diapason is doing this to offset the cut Google and Apple take through their respective stores.)