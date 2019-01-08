Intel Studios shows off volumetric video capturing with 'Grease'

This Intel Studios volumetric video demo is cool, lets you control the angles of a Grease dance sequence by moving around the screen #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/0TAiaynhGb — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) January 8, 2019

When you step up to the demo display, an Intel RealSense camera re-orients the performance based on where you're standing. Move a bit left, and the camera seamlessly pans in that direction, as if you were you controlling a Matrix-like bullet time camera. And when you raise your arms up, the camera also pans up. It's cool, but the entire demo only lasts around 20 seconds.

It's an example of how volumetric motion capturing could make videos more immersive for viewers. But of course, this isn't the sort of tech we'd expect to see in homes. Instead, it's something museums can use to let visitors step into virtual exhibit scenes. Or, like in this case, movie studios can latch onto it like VR as yet another marketing opportunity.