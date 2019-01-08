Kate Spade's second Wear OS watch gets a serious tech upgrade

Also inside the Scallop Smartwatch 2 is a GPS sensor, so you can take it on runs without your phone and still be able to map your route. Plus, it's water-resistant (up to 3 ATM) so it will survive if you get caught in the rain.

Kate Spade also added a few custom designed watch faces this year that reflect a new design aesthetic from the company's collaboration with designer Nicola Glass. They're pretty, and fans of the brand will recognize familiar motifs like the spade and scallop patterns, similar to on the previous watch.

The rest of the watch is pretty standard for a Wear OS device. Swipe left to see your progress towards Google Fit goals, swipe right to see your Assistant feed. You can twist the dial on the right to scroll through apps or notifications, though I found the one on my preview unit a little over sensitive.