Mercedes-Benz’s new CLA coupe responds to your gestures

As expected, the new CLA coupe will have Mercedes' voice-controlled MBUX infotainment system. In addition to being able to control the vehicle with your voice, the system also uses augmented video for navigation like the A-Class sedan and GLE SUV.

But Mercedes added an additional feature to the vehicle; Interior Assistant. The gesture-based system can be used to enable functions in the vehicle and can determine if something is being initiated by the driver or passenger. At night, it'll even turn on the reading with a simple gesture.

The car will also work with the newly announced Mercedes-Benz Vivoactive 3 smartwatch or compatible Garmin watch to recommend one of the vehicles Energizing modes. The modes use air conditioning, seats, lighting and music, to set a mood for the driver. so if the car thinks you're stressed, it'll try to relax you. Potentially help when you're about to fly into a fit of road rage.

It'll also get the semi-autonomous features that first made their way to the market in the S-Class with lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control that can adjust to the speed of a corner if it determines the vehicle is moving too quickly to safety round a corner.

All this packaged in a sporty coupe (yes, we know it has four doors) package. The CLA will ship with a 2.0 liter inline-4 turbocharged-engine pushing 221 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque and will be on sale in late 2019.