Razer integrates Alexa with its color-changing PC hardware

It's not limited to just lighting. You can ask it to change your mouse sensitivity, tweak your audio settings or launch games. Synapse 3 is more of a gateway for devices that otherwise wouldn't have support for AI helpers.

Razer expects support to reach the US and Canada sometime in the second quarter of the year, with other countries receiving support before 2019 is over. While it's not the most vital Alexa integration we've seen (even Kohler's faucet is arguably more important), it's certainly one of the more convenient -- it turns elaborate software features into simple spoken commands.