'Zelda II: The Adventure of Link' is coming to Switch Online

These are just two of the most recent additions to the subscription service's NES game lineup -- in December, Nintendo introduced Ninja Gaiden, Tetris-style puzzler Wario's Woods and Adventures of Lolo to the mix. These classics serve as one of Switch Online's main draw, with the other two being online play and Save Data Cloud backup. Both Zelda II and Blaster Master will be available through the service starting on January 16th.

