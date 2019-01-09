AMD's Radeon VII is the first 7nm GPU for consumers

AMD is making a big stab at 4K gaming with its new high-end video card, the Radeon VII. Announced during the company's CES keynote, it's notable for being the world's first consumer 7nm GPU. That architecture allows it to be around 25 percent faster than the company's last model, while using the same amount of power.

The Radeon VII follows AMD's 7nm Instinct GPUs, which were built for computational professionals, not gamers. The new GPU looks like a significant bump beyond the Vega 64 and 56, which were powerful when they launched in 2017, but have since been blown away by NVIDIA's RTX GPUs.