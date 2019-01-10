Google Chrome Labs experiment is Etch A Sketch for your browser

The only way to draw on Web A Skeb is to twist its dials using your mouse or trackpad, because its developer's original purpose was to create an experiment that uses knobs for input. Based on one of his responses on Twitter, though, he might make the virtual toy more accessible and add the ability to draw on it using arrow keys.

While Web A Skeb works like its physical counterpart -- there's even a "Shake" button to erase your work, and you'll have to press it more than once -- it does come with a couple of extra features. You can press the "Fancy" button to give your lines shadows and "Fanciest" to give it a swirling rainbow color.