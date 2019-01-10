Lexar will sell the first ever 1TB SDXC card

SanDisk was actually the first company to introduce a 1TB SDXC card way back at Photokina 2016. However, that card was never commercialized, paving the way for Lexar to be first to market. That's not bad for a company that was discontinued by its parent company Micron, before being sold to Chinese firm Longsys, which revived the brand late last year.

The progress in flash memory storage has been pretty rapid. "Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD card," noted Lexar's Joey Lopez. "Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor." If we keep going at the same rate, we'll have 1-petabyte cards by 2034.