What's next for MSI in gaming PCs

MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin was one of the most remarkable gaming notebooks of 2018. It was powerful, thin and weighed just 4.1 pounds at a time when the competition was 4.5 pounds or higher. This week, they debuted a 17-inch Stealth Thin with NVIDIA's RTX 20-series GPU, which they also brought over to the GS65. Now, MSI wants to make a splash in professional notebooks with the PS63 Modern. At CES, we chatted with Andy Tung, CEO of MSI Pan Americas, and Cliff Chun, the company's director of product system management, about where MSI is going next.