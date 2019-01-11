'Bird Box' writer will lead Netflix fantasy series 'Shadow and Bone'

Bardugo's Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows are two different series within the same universe. They're both fantasy-adventure franchises that take place in lands inspired by Russia and Amsterdam, respectively. Shadow and Bone revolves around a teenaged orphan soldier's journey to hone her power, while Six of Crows is a fantasy-infused Ocean's Eleven-esque heist by an infamous thief and his crew.

While the stories already sound interesting and the books have a fanbase of their own, Netflix is likely hoping Heisserer's and Levy's involvement can help the series' chances. We're getting inundated with streaming choices, after all, so a great pedigree could drum up enough interest for the show to start with a bang.