The ‘Minecraft’ movie will now be directed by Peter Sollett

The Warner Bros. Minecraft movie has a new director... again. Variety reports that Peter Sollett is now on board to write and direct the long-awaited movie, which was at one point supposed to be released in May of this year. However, production has hit delays, due in part to director switchups. Previously, Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) was set to direct the film, but he left the project last August. And he had taken over from Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) who dropped out in 2014.
Sollett directed 2002's Raising Victor Vargas and 2008's Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. He's also received acclaim for his work on the short film Five Feet High and Rising. Minecraft's original developer Mojang is reportedly still on board to produce.
Warner Bros. scored the rights to the Minecraft movie back in 2014, and the question is now whether Minecraft can still pull in the viewers it could have a few years ago. It's unclear when the film might be released at this point, but with a director now in the saddle again, maybe it can get back on track.