'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe' hits the Nintendo eShop

As usual, up to four players can team-up on local multiplayer, plus now you can actually play on the go. Nintendo has also bundled in a deluxe edition of New Super Luigi U, which is basically one giant time attack mode. So what's new? Well, Toadette (who morphs into Peachette with a power-up) and the immune-to-enemies Nabbit are now playable characters alongside Mario, Luigi and Toad. That's pretty much it.

Also available online for the Switch is classic arcade racer Out Run, complete with new motion controls and music tracks, and a new ranking system. Outside of the eShop, Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story is jumping from Nintendo DS to Nintendo 3DS today.