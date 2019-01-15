'The Sims' Alexa Skill is a game companion for superfans

The version of The Sims on Alexa isn't a game so much as a novelty for people who can't get enough of the life simulator. Once you download The Sims skill from the Alexa Skills Store, you'll be able to listen to 140 songs performed entirely in the nonsensical Sim-lish language, answer more than 200 Sims-related trivia questions, and have Alexa tell you fun facts about the history of the game franchise.

As for the in-game voice assistant, it is available in the latest update to The Sims 4 for Mac and PC (no word on the feature coming to consoles yet). Lin-Z is cased in its very own Alexa-looking smart speaker that can be placed inside your Sims' home. Your Sims can ask Lin-Z to play music, play trivia, order things, tell jokes and adjust the lighting inside their home.