Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jon Fingas/Engadget
save
Save
share

Twitter adds chronological timeline button to its Android app

See your feed the way nature intended.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Jon Fingas/Engadget

You no longer need an iOS device to see your Twitter feed the right way. Twitter is rolling out its chronological timeline button on Android, giving you a quick way to switch between the latest tweets and the social network's algorithm-sorted top tweets. This isn't a once-and-you're-done switch, but it will make sure you can follow along with an awards show or sports extravaganza rather than wading through hours-old posts.

The toggle isn't officially available on the web yet. All the same, it's a big deal. Most of Twitter's mobile users now have an easy way to control how they see their feeds. Unlike some other major social networks, you're not strictly beholden to a company's decisions about when and how you see your friends' content.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr