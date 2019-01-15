Battery-free sensor tag gathers energy from radio frequencies

The battery-free approach could lead to sticker-like tags on products where they weren't always an option before. Clothing could warn you when you're about to ruin your white clothing in the wash, while packaging could track products from their origins to your door. And since there's only minimal gear involved, the tags shouldn't add much to the cost.

The tags aren't poised to arrive until 2020. They'll have some help getting there, though. Wiliot just finished a round of funding that includes help from investment arms at Amazon and Samsung. Tech giants want the tech to succeed, and you might just see these tags in widespread use soon after they're ready.