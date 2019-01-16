Cord cutting has grown by 50 percent in the last eight years

According to Nielsen, the 6.6 million homes that exclusively rely on antenna have a median age of 55 and a smaller median income. They probably cut the cord or have never subscribed to cable TV in the first place as a way to save money rather than as a way to create a personalized TV experience with multiple streaming subscriptions.

Meanwhile, 9.4 million cord-cutting homes have at least one streaming subscription. As you'd expect, these people tend to have higher incomes and from a younger generation, with a median age of 36 years old. This group also tends to use social media more, but typically spend less time on the TV than the other group does. Another interesting tidbit is that there's a growing number of people within this group that's getting access to streaming services with live TV, such as YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue. That helps explain why tech giants like Facebook are investing money on live TV programming.

While the two groups sound like polar opposites, they have something big in common: they both tend to watch content on an actual TV. Clearly, most people still prefer watching on bigger screens even though mobile devices are a lot more common these days.