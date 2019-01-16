A closer look at Nike's Adapt BB auto-lacing basketball shoes

While the Adapt BB is savvy enough to sense the tension needed by your feet on its own, you can also adjust pressure from the laces using two physical buttons on your left and right shoes -- one is for tightening and the other for loosening them. If you want to take things beyond manual touch, though, this is where the Adapt BB really shines: You can control it with a companion app, available for iOS and Android, which will let you adjust your power laces without having to touch your sneakers at all. To do that, you just have to swipe up (tighten) or down (loosen) on an app setting that's aptly labeled "L" or "R."

The Adapt BB uses Bluetooth to pair with your smartphone, and the mobile app is going to make it easy for you to save your adaptive fit settings, change the color of your LEDs and check battery life. Nike says the sneakers can last up to 14 days on a full charge, though that will depend on how much time you spend messing around with the power laces. And rest assured you wont be stuck in your sneakers if the battery dies, as Nike says they're smart enough to save energy for loosening the laces. To charge them up, you'll place them on a custom Qi wireless mat that Nike's including with every pair of Adapt BBs, and it'll take about three hours to get a full charge out of them.

Thanks to its connected features, Nike will be able to bring new functionality to the Adapt BB over time. With Save Your Fit, for example, players can use the app to lock in their preferred settings for the power laces. In addition to that, Nike says it's working on a way to give NBA players different tightness settings for warm-ups, and they'll be able to opt-in to these updates to get them as they become available.

Of course, you're probably wondering, "Who is so lazy they don't want to tie their shoes?" That's a valid question, but what Nike is trying to do with Adapt goes beyond that. What the company wants to accomplish with the tech, dubbed FitAdapt, is offer a "truly customized fit for every basketball player." This isn't just about not having to tie your shoe laces -- it's about giving athletes the most comfortable shoe possible.