Microsoft splits Cortana from search in Windows 10

The search box will be solely for text queries, while Cortana will of course handle voice queries. Microsoft has placed more focus on improving search lately. It merged the function across Windows 10, Bing, Office and Edge, and released a more powerful search tool in the Office app.

Elsewhere in the latest preview build, you'll be able to install font files simply by dragging them onto the fonts settings page, while Microsoft is changing how the Start menu works. It will run on its own process, so if it's affected by any problems, they should have a smaller impact on other parts of your system.