Facebook makes its image compression tech available to all

Now, Facebook isn't exactly known for fantastic image compression -- if you regularly upload photos through its mobile app, you might even consider its optimization powers kinda lousy. It might do a better job than what some developers can come up with, though, and can provide the function for those who'd rather not write custom programs. Facebook says Spectrum has "improved reliability and quality of image uploads across [its] apps" and says the tool can reduce file sizes for up to 15 percent while maintaining their quality. The open source project is now available on GitHub.