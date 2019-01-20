Chevy made a full-size Silverado truck out of Lego bricks

Hey, Bugatti, you're not the only one who can fashion a full-size car out of toy bricks as a publicity stunt. Chevy has enlisted the help of students from Oxford Community School and Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary to create a one-for-one rendition of its 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trailboss using Lego's signature bricks. The project required 334,544 pieces and more than 2,000 hours of assembly from 18 workers, but it's uncannily accurate with the subtle contours and decals of the real thing.
There's one main catch: it doesn't actually work. The lights will turn on, but there's no way you're going to hop in and haul everyday bricks. Chevy is tying this project into the impending release of The Lego Movie 2 (where a much smaller Silverado will appear), and it's really just there to look pretty and sell tickets. Still, it's quite the engineering feat -- and it's definitely a zero-emissions vehicle.