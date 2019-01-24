Samsung Galaxy S10+ leak shows off its dual 'hole-punch' camera

We're expecting to see three Galaxy S10 devices, in sizes from 5.8 to 6.4 inches, but only the S10+ version is expected to have dual front cameras. DxOMark recently gave Samsung's last phone, the Galaxy Note 9, the top score for selfie cameras, and the Galaxy S9+ should continue that trend. We could also see a humongous 6.7-inch 5G-enabled "anniversary" device.

Samsung will also supposedly give us a look at a folding smartphone/tablet that's fully functional. That should be the same device we saw extremely briefly last year. Since then, Xiaomi and other companies have unveiled their own working folding smartphones, so Samsung will have to do a lot to impress us during its own launch on February 20th.